The Shift Network Presents The Shift Your World Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

The Shift Network (TSN), known for transformational media, is proud to announce the lineup for its second annual Shift Your World Film Festival. Running from February 17-20, 2022, the festival program includes opening remarks from actor and activist Jeff Bridges.

18 feature-length and six short films focused on wellness, sustainability, social justice, and spirituality. More than a dozen panels with filmmakers and thought-leaders…and the Culture Shift Legacy Awards. The full 2022 festival program and trailer can be found here.

Access to film screenings, panels and conversations with filmmakers, along with official festival voting, is free and open to the general public. An optional VIP Pass ($49) includes online, on-demand access to most of the festival films and filmmaker interviews, as well as admission to the Psychedelic Sunday program of films and panels devoted to the psychedelic renaissance.

“The themes of this year’s Shift Your World Film Festival — health, sustainability, social justice, and psychedelics as a catalyst for conscious growth — are all interconnected with our personal evolution,” says Stephen Dinan, The Shift Network’s CEO and founder. “The films we showcase are designed to uplift our consciousness, and from that standpoint, redesign our society. If we embrace this dual evolution, a whole new vista of our future is possible.”

The free portion of this year’s festival culminates with the announcement of the Culture Shift Legacy Awards, honoring a feature film and short film that have contributed to humanity’s collective evolution. Audience and jury awards will be announced after the conclusion of the festival.

Below is the line up of films:

The Way of Miracles

Directed by Christina Vircillo Bresson

The Way of Miracles follows the work of holistic practitioner Dr. Mark Mincolla, and features interviews with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Bruce Lipton, and others. The film explores how the energetic properties of food, thought, and emotion affect immunity, chronic inflammation, and disease.

The Revolution Generation

Directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell

With narration by actor and activist Michelle Rodriguez, The Revolution Generation shows how young people can deploy their strengths to revolutionize the system as they confront both the U.S. political crisis and the global environmental crisis.

Not Going Quietly

Directed by Nicholas Bruckman

Diagnosed with ALS at the age of 32 and fearing rising healthcare costs in light of the proposed 2018 tax reform, Not Going Quietly follows Ady Barker and his supporters as he heads for Washington to lead a group voicing its concerns about the future of healthcare in the United States.

The Seeds of Vandana Shiva

Directed by Jim and Camilla Becket

With a focus on the people, circumstances, and seminal events that shaped Vandana’s thinking and defined her purpose, The Seeds of Vandana Shiva also shows how the battle against multinational agribusiness has become a global struggle between two distinct visions for feeding the world.

Changing of the Gods

Directed by Kenny Ausubel & Louie Schwartzberg

Changing of the Gods is a 10-part documentary series that uses the lens of archetypal astrology to paint a sweeping journey across historical cycles of revolution and world-changing transformations that deliver us into “the fierce urgency of now.”

What About Me?

Directed by Jamie Catto and Duncan Bridgeman

Through music and film, What About Me?, the second in the 1 Giant Leap film series, explores the universal complexities of human nature. The filmmakers traveled to the farthest corners of the planet, recording words of wisdom with the world’s top thinkers, writers, and entertainers along the way.

Psychedelic Sunday

Directed by Pat Murphy

Featuring leading experts in the field of psychedelic research, Psychedelia tells the story of medical professionals who have legally reintroduced psychedelics into their practices. First-hand accounts from an end-of-life anxiety study show the potential of these substances to aid us individually and shift society at large.

Dying To Know: Ram Dass and Timothy Leary

Directed by Gay Dillingham

An intimate portrait celebrating two complex characters in an epic friendship that shaped a generation, Dying To Know takes us back to the early 1960s, when Harvard psychology professors Timothy Leary and Richard Alpert began probing the edges of consciousness through their experiments with psychedelics.

Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness

Directed by Frauke Sandig and Eric Black

Aware follows six brilliant researchers approaching the greatest of all mysteries from radically different perspectives: through high-tech brain research and Eastern meditation, by scientifically exploring inner space through psychedelic substances, and by investigating the consciousness of plants.

From Shock to Awe

Directed by Luc Cotév

A raw and intimate look at the transformational journey of three combat veterans suffering from severe trauma, From Shock to Awe chronicles their lives as they abandon pharmaceuticals to seek relief through the mind-expanding world of psychedelics.

The Wisdom of Trauma

Directed by Maurizio Benazzo and Zaya Benazzo

In The Wisdom of Trauma, Dr. Gabor Maté gives us a new vision for living: a trauma-informed society in which parents, teachers, physicians, and policy-makers are not concerned with fixing behaviors and suppressing symptoms, but seek instead to understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases spring. The recipient of the festival’s 2022 Higher Ground Award.

VIP Bonus Content (with upgrade package)

1 Giant Leap — 20th Anniversary Edition

Directed by Jamie Catto and Duncan Bridgeman

Jamie Catto and Duncan Bridgeman travelled for seven months through all five continents with a mission to gather insights on universal themes of life from the most illuminating people they could find. Along the way, they composed exquisite multi-layered music with talented musicians from around the world.

Kapaemahu

Directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Joe Wilson, and Dean Hamer



Long ago, four extraordinary beings of dual male and female spirit brought the healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii and imbued their powers in four giant boulders. The stones still stand on Waikiki Beach.