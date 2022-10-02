The Series’ Among Honorees – The Hamden Journal

The Imagen Awards unveiled the winners of their 37th annual gala honoring Latinos in television and film. Some of the honorees that received the accolade included the animated film Encanto for Best Feature Film, Love, Victor as Best Comedy Primetime Program and Selena: The Series for Best Drama Primetime Program.

Luis Valdez, a writer, director and playwright, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The influential filmmaker was behind La Bamba which celebrated its 35th anniversary since its release.

Television producer and Imagen Awards co-founder Norman Lear, who turned 100 years old this year, was honored with sincere and emotional messages from select audience members. Lear captivated the audience with a heartfelt recorded message over the video monitors.

Winners of the Imagen Awards were determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latina and Latino community leaders.

The pre-recorded 37th Annual Imagen Awards will be broadcast on PBS SoCal on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at 6 p.m. PDT, on KCET on Wednesday, November 2 at 7 p.m. PT, and available to stream nationally on pbs.org.

Imagen Awards 2022 Complete Winners List

Best Feature Film

Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Director – Feature Film

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Eugenio Derbez, CODA (Apple TV+; Vendome Pictures / Pathé in association with Apple)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Primetime Program – Drama

Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

Love, Victor (Hulu; 20thTelevision)

Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie

Book of Love (Prime Video; Amazon Studios)

Best Director – Television

Jorge R. Gutierrez, Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Best Actor – Drama (Television)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance)

Best Actress – Drama (Television)

Judy Reyes, Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime; OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America)

Best Actor – Comedy (Television)

Michael Cimino, Love, Victor (Hulu; 20th Television)

Best Actress – Comedy (Television)

Victoria Moroles, Plan B (Hulu; Counterbalance Entertainment, American High, LD Entertainment)

Best Supporting Actor – Drama (Television)

Clayton Cardenas, Mayans M.C. (FX; 20th Television and FX Productions

Best Supporting Actress – Drama (Television)

Rosario Dawson, Dopesick (Hulu; Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company, 20th Television)

Best Supporting Actor – Comedy (Television)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX; FX Productions)

Best Supporting Actress – Comedy (Television)

Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Best Young Actor (Television)

Nik Sanchez, Safe Room (Lifetime; Astute Films for Lifetime)

Best Voice-Over Actor (Television)

Summer Rose Castillo, Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS; Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios)

Best Variety or Reality Show

We’re Here (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC)

Best Youth Programming

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS; Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios)

Best Music Composition for Film or Television

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Germaine Franco, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Music Supervision for Film or Television

Tom MacDougall, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Documentary

VOCES: American Exile (PBS; Burning Box Studio, WKAR Public Media/East Lansing, and Latino Public Broadcasting)

Best Informational Program

SC Featured: KIKIMITA – The Hansel Emmanuel Donato Story (ESPN)

Best Short Film

American Masters and VOCES: Lights, Camera, Acción (PBS; NGL Studios, Latino Public Broadcasting, and American Masters Pictures)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

Nuestras Niñas, Las Mujeres Imparables del Futuro (NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; GYB/Kreative Kontent)