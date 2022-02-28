The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Teases Return to Hogwarts, Takedown of Dark Wizard

Another glimpse at Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has arrived.

In the new trailer that debuted Monday, Warner Bros. continues to tease a return to Hogwarts and a takedown of powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp), who is wreaking havoc on the wizarding world in his attempt to seize control of it.

The only one able to stop him is his former friend Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law); however, due to a blood pact the pair made years ago to never fight each other, Dumbledore joins forces with magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches and a muggle (Dan Fogler) as they clash with a legion of Grindelwald followers. Meanwhile, danger also lurks with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), whose real identity was claimed by Grindelwald in the franchise’s second installment to be Aurelius Dumbledore.

In the nearly three-minute-long, extensive look at the third Fantastic Beasts film, which will detail the untold backstory of Dumbledore for the first time, familiar Harry Potter locations are revisited including the Room of Requirement and a glimpse of the golden snitch notable from Quidditch.

The trailer is also notable because it includes multiple credits for the film’s controversial creator, J.K. Rowling. The previous trailer drew headlines for essentially omitting the movie’s co-screenwriter and producer, compared to trailers for the two previous films and films from the Harry Potter franchise. Now, there is a prominent “From J.K. Rowling” title card and the author is listed in end-trailer credits.

Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script for Secrets of Dumbledore, based on a screenplay by Rowling. David Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling produce, while Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp executive produce.

David Yates returns to the helm, having previously directed Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Yates also helmed the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise.

Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterston also star in the film.

Secrets of Dumbledore will debut in theaters globally on April 15.

