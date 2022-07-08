The Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here, Plus 30 New Photos

Netflix is very confident in the popularity of Virgin River, which will be in our lives for the next two years, minimum. The streamer picked up the series for a fourth and fifth season, and fans can’t wait.

For the unfamiliar, Virgin River is based on the best-selling Robyn Carr 21-novel series of the same name. It premiered on Netflix in 2019, and the third and most recent season dropped in July 2021. Like the streamer’s hit series Outer Banks, Virgin River features melodrama against a gorgeous landscape, which is a just really long way to say it’s cinematic.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, Virgin River tells the story of Mel Monroe (Breckenridge), who leaves L.A. to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place for a fresh start. Along the way she finds the unexpected, including a love interest in Jack Sheridan (Henderson), who has perfect hair.

Virgin River topped Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings in July 2021, when its third season debuted, by amassing 2.1 billion minutes viewed across 30 episodes, according to TVLine.

The third season of Virgin River left fans hanging with many twists and turns, including some baby-daddy drama, and Hope having suffered serious injuries in a car crash. There’s also the reveal that Doc has a grandson we had no idea about. July 20 can’t come soon enough—and season five, now that we know that’s coming too.

The good news is that Netflix has just released the official trailer for season four, so get ready for one wild, emotional ride. Take a look:

Wow. Okay, so let’s break down what we learned. Most important, Hope is out of the hospital and back with Doc, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy road ahead. Either way, it’s nice to have Annette O’Toole back on our screens after she was largely absent in season three.

As for the father of Mel’s baby, it looks like Jack doesn’t want to know in case it’s Mark’s child (Mel’s husband who died in a car accident). While it’s understandable, I think that even if it is Mark’s baby, Jack will come to love the child as if it’s his own, but time will tell. Oh, and we still don’t know whether Mel and Jack are engaged. But can we discuss Mark’s sister coming to town and telling Mel that her mother-in-law wants custody of Mel’s last two embryos?! The poor thing has been through enough between Mark’s sister and now this, but this sure does make for interesting TV.

As for Jack, aside from not knowing whether the love of his life is carrying his baby or not, he’s understandably still struggling with PTSD from his time in the war, and Mel’s worried about his dependence on alcohol to self-medicate. There’s also the fact that he’s anticipating the birth of his twins with former girlfriend Charmaine, who might have the longest TV pregnancy ever. (BTW, we haven’t seen Char in this trailer, so I can’t wait to see what’s the latest with her and Todd.) Oh, and Jack’s dad just got to town, which only deepens the doubt he has about raising his own kids.

Speaking of Jack, his business partner/best friend Preacher has physically recovered from being drugged by Paige’s “friend” who promised to take him to her, but he still doesn’t know where Paige and Christopher are and he’s running out of time. Then there’s Brady, who didn’t shoot Jack at the end of season two, but he’s currently in prison as if he did, so now Jack, Brie, Preacher, etc., have to find the evidence to get him out—and discover who really did.

Finally, there’s a hot new doc in town (played by actor Mark Ghanimé) working alongside Mel and Vernon, and honestly I’d love nothing more if he got together with Muriel. Let’s not forget the arrival of Denny, Doc’s mysterious grandson. And we also have an epic Renaissance Faire to look forward to this season with elaborate costumes and, most important, plenty of romance. In other words, this might be the best season yet. (See below for 30 new photos as well.)

The release date. All 12 episodes will drop on July 20, 2022. Mark your calendars!

Netflix released the key art for season four on July 8, 2022. Netflix

What’s season four about? At the end of the third season, Mel revealed to Jack that she was pregnant…but he may or may not be the father. It sounds like the next season picks up right where that cliff-hanger (they were literally on a cliff when they talked about it, LOL) left off.

Per Netflix, “Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins season four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

And here’s all the new pics from the coming season. Glad to see you back, Annette O’Toole!

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Annette O’Toole as Hope in episode 404 Netflix

From left: Stacey Farber as Tara and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in episode 404 Netflix

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 404 Netflix

Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 402 Netflix

From left: Keith MacKechnie as Nick and Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 402 Netflix

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen in episode 401 Netflix

From left: Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Nicola Cavendish as Connie in episode 403 Netflix

From left: Breckenridge as Mel and Mark Ghanimé as Cameron in episode 403 Netflix

From left: Ghanimé as Cameron and Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 403 Netflix

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky in episode 403 Netflix

Lawrence as Preacher and Lucia Walters as Julia in episode 406 Netflix

Marco Grazzini as Mike in episode 407 Netflix

Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie in episode 406 Netflix

Dugdale as Lizzie in episode 407 Netflix

Matheson as Doc Mullins and Kai Bradbury as Denny in episode 408 Netflix

From left: Dan Payne as Nate and Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 408 Netflix

From left: O’Toole as Hope, Dugdale as Lizzie, and Cavendish as Connie in episode 408 Netflix

Matheson as Doc Mullins and O’Toole as Hope in episode 408 Netflix

O’Toole as Hope in episode 409 Netflix

Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 410 Netflix

Mark Ghanimé joins the cast of Virgin River in season four. Netflix

Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire in episode 410 Netflix

From left: Matheson as Doc Mullins and Trevor Lerner as Bert in episode 410 Netflix

Lawrence as Preacher in episode 410 Netflix

From left: O’Toole as Hope and Rothery as St. Claire in episode 410 Netflix

From left: Tosca Baggoo as Dr. Freeman, Matheson as Doc Mullins, and O’Toole as Hope in episode 411 Netflix

Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 412 Netflix

From left: Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky and Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 412 Netflix

Zibby Allen as Brie in episode 412 Netflix

Here’s some of the photos previously released from season four:

Lizzie and Ricky COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jack and Mel COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Brady and Brie COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Preacher and Julia COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Our gal, Mel COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Our guy, Jack COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season five starts shooting soon! Just as we are bingeing the fourth season, the cast will head back to Vancouver to film the next one. What’s on Netflix reports that the fifth season was scheduled to begin photography in March 2022 but has been pushed to July.

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour