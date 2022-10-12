‘The School For Good And Evil’ Gets New Netflix Trailer – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 11:45 a.m.: Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its YA fantasy pic The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig (Last Christmas), which is slated for a global release on the streamer on October 19.

The film is set in the village of Gavaldon, where two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin.

The School of Good and Evil is based on the internationally bestselling book series by Soman Chainani. Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and more also star. Read more about the new film below; watch its latest trailer above.

PREVIOUSLY, JUNE 7: Netflix on Tuesday released the first look at its anticipated adaptation of the YA fantasy novel The School for Good and Evil starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Based on the Soman Chainani novel, the film is directed by Paul Feig and also stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

The trailer is brief, with most of it being narrated by Theron before unveiling what her and Washington’s characters look like. The final images feature Wylie and Caruso’s characters Agatha and Sophie, respectively, being kidnapped and taken to the school by some sort of flying creature.

A release date is still unknown for the film other than that it coming out sometime in the fall. Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh also star.

Check out the teaser trailer above that dropped today as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week. The first poster is below.

The plot of the bestselling six-book series centers on Sophie and Agatha, best friends who discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed. What if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are?

The School For Good and Evil is the first book in Chainani’s series, which has sold more than 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages across six continents.

Finding Neverland scribe David Magee and Feig adapted the screenplay. Roth Kirschenbaum’s Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum are producing with Jane Startz and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer. Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani are exec producers.