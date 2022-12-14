‘The Santa Clauses’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

On the heels of its Season 1 finale, Disney+ has announced a Season 2 renewal for The Santa Clauses, with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell set to reprise their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

In Season 1, Scott Calvin (Allen) returns after being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, and he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Allen also executive produces the series alongside Jack Burditt, who serves as showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Season one, which premiered on November 16, is currently streaming on Disney+.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

Allen first portrayed Santa/Scott Calvin in the 1994 film The Santa Clause. Mitchell is introduced as Carol in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2 when Allen’s character must find a Mrs. Claus in order to continue being Santa.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.