‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Bonus Episode With Sandra Oh and More – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has surprised fans of The Sandman with an additional “bonus” episode of the popular series. The two-part animated/live-action hybrid episode, which was released at 12 AM PT, features favorite stories from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, “A Dream of A Thousand Cats” and “Calliope,” with guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The 10-episode drama starring Tom Sturridge and based on Gaiman’s popular DC Comics series has remained at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV list (English) for a second week in a row with 196.98 million hours viewed since its August 5 debut. The series also appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

The animated “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” portion stars Tom Sturridge in his The Sandman role as Dream. Guest voice cast members include Oh as The Prophet, Rosie Day as The Tabby Kitten, David Gyasi as The Grey Cat, Joe Lycett as The Black Cat, Gaiman as Crow/Skull Bird, McAvoy as Golden-Haired Man, David Tennant as Don, Georgia Tennant as Laura Lynn, Sheen as Paul, Anna Lundberg as Marion, Nonso Anozie as Wyvern, Diane Morgan as Gryphon, and Tom Wu as Hippogriff.

“We endeavored to make the animated version of ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ as mesmerizing and hypnotic as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas,” said director Hisko Hulsing. “We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time. Untold Studios in London created the breathtaking 3D animation of the cats. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylizing were all done at Submarine Studios in Amsterdam.”

Louise Hooper directed the live-action story “Calliope” portion, featuring Sturridge along with Melissanthi Mahut as Calliope, Arthur Darvill as Richard Madoc, Nina Wadia as Fate Mother, Souad Faress as Fate Crone, Dinita Gohil as Fate Maiden, Kevin Harvey as Larry, Amita Suman as Nora, and Derek Jacobi as Erasmus Fry.

Catherine Smyth-McMullen penned the teleplay for the hybrid episode, which was developed and executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. Sam Mucke served as producer.

The Sandman is produced by Warner Bros. Television, based on the DC Comic by Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringeberg.