The Russians wanted to capture the Vuhlehirska TPP but were forced to withdraw the General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 16 JULY 2022, 18:33

In the Slovyansk and Bakhmutsk areas, the Russians tried to improve their tactical position and establish control over the Vuhlehirska (Vuglegirska) Thermal Power Plant, but the Ukrainian military forced the enemy to withdraw.

Source: summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6 p.m.

Quote: “On the Sloviansk and Bakhmut fronts, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on establishing control over the cities of Siversk and Bakhmut. They continue to use all available means of inflicting fire damage along the front line.

Shelling of civilian and military infrastructure was recorded in the areas of Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Oleksandrivka, Nikiforivka, Donetske, Spirne, Travneve, Pokrovske, Soledar, New-York, Kodema, and other settlements. The occupiers launched airstrikes near New-York, Berestovo and Soledar.

The occupiers launched offensives and assaults to try to improve their tactical position in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Hryhorivka, Novoluhanske, and Semihirya and to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. They did not succeed: Ukrainian soldiers forced the enemy to retreat.”

Details: On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the occupiers are regrouping units with the aim of further advancing in towards the settlements of Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

The aggressor fired from barrel and jet artillery, tanks and mortars in the areas of Kharkiv, Protopopivka, Prudyanka, Dementiivka, Svitlychne, Mykilske, Cherkasy Tyshki, Stary Saltiv, Rubizhne, Korobochkine, Dolyna, Ivanivka, Barvinkove, Bohorodichne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, and Kostyantynivka. There were airstrikes near Mospanovoy and Bohorodychne.

On the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, the occupiers shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery around the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Kamianske, Vuhledar, Nevelske, Vremivka, Bilohirya, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Olgivske, Mali Shcherbaki, Tonenke, Prechistivka, Novopil, Novosilka, and others. An airstrike was recorded near Avdiivka.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna front. In order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the Russian occupiers fired at positions of Ukrainian troops near Zarutskyi, Starykyvyi, and Budivelnyi in the Sumy region.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the occupiers continue to shell with barrel artillery and rocket systems along the frontline.They conducted airstrikes in the Potomkyne area. The threat of missile strikes on the region’s critical infrastructure remains.

“Our units continue to successfully carry out rocket and artillery fire missions in the designated areas and maintain a firm defence,” the General Staff stated.