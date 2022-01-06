The rookie wall is real, and Bills’ first-round pick Greg Rousseau may have scaled it

ORCHARD PARK – The “rookie wall” is something that is very real for first-year NFL players, even if they don’t believe it.

They come into the league thinking they’re bulletproof, that football is football and they can pick up where they left off when they were dominating at the college level, the very thing that got them their shot in the pros.

What they don’t realize, until they get into an actual NFL season, is just how long it is, how intense it is, and how the quality of competition is so enormously greater.

Naturally, there are some exceptions where players never hit the rookie wall, but the vast majority of them do, and Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said that first-round pick Greg Rousseau probably experienced that at some point this season.

“I think there is a rookie wall for most rookies, especially ones that play right from the start, like Greg has,” McDermott said. “I don’t think many of them believe that – ‘Hey, it won’t affect me early in the year.’ But eventually they go through it and sometimes then you can work yourself through that wall and get back out on the other end while still in the same season. So I think he’s experiencing some of that now and you saw some of that in (Sunday’s) game.”

Bills Greg Rousseau sacks Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan forcing a fumble that was recovered by Harrison Phillips.

McDermott was referencing the fine game Rousseau played in Buffalo’s 29-15 victory over the Falcons, one which saw him record three pressures including a strip sack of Matt Ryan that set up a Bills touchdown.

“On that play, the strip sack, just coming off the ball, just being in an intuitive situation,” Rousseau said of his fourth sack of the season but first since Week 5 in Kansas City. “They like to do a lot of play-action pass, especially when they go four (wide), knowing to get into my rush quick. I actually threw a double rip. I think he got his hands up, but I kept on throwing double-slices and stuff and I got to the quarterback.”

It was the type of play the Bills were hoping they’d get more out of from Rousseau this season, but he hasn’t really been a force as a pass rusher. Part of that is because rushing the passer in the NFL is hard, especially for a rookie, especially for a guy who’s 6-foot-6 and gives offensive linemen plenty of real estate to get their hands on him which in turn helps them to steer him away from the passer.

For the season, Rousseau has 30 pressures, but 13 of those came in the two games against the Dolphins who have one of the worst offensive lines in the league. In many games, the 260-pounder has been mostly invisible and that has been a problem because for much of this year the Bills’ pass rush has been underwhelming.

For Rousseau, the jump to the NFL has been sizable, especially when you consider that he didn’t even play college football in 2020 after opting out at Miami. Before that, he had only played one full year for the Hurricanes, that in 2019.

He has played more games this season (16) than he did his entire college career (14). This is a player who simply hasn’t had much time on task and having to gain that experience in the NFL has been a challenge.

“It’s a real occurrence, the rookie wall,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “I’ve had a lot of players who have experienced it, went through it myself. This is a long season compared to what those guys have experienced in college. And you take Greg’s situation, which is a unique one because he didn’t play any football in 2020, and all of sudden you have such a lengthy season, it can get to a point where you’re looking and saying, ‘Man, when is this thing gonna end.’ And it can affect your play.”

Frazier said that just last week he had talked to Rousseau and some of the other young players about being able to push through at the end of the season and into the playoffs, “to let those guys know that we understand where they are and know how challenging the NFL season can be.”

Among the 2021 rookies, Rousseau is the only one who has played every game and he’s third among the defensive linemen in snaps with 507, trailing only Jerry Hughes (597) and Ed Oliver (537).

Second-round pick, defensive lineman Boogie Basham, has played in only seven games, while third-round pick, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, did not start until the fourth game and later missed four games with an injury and then COVID. The other three rookies still with the team – return man Marquez Stevenson, defensive back Damar Hamlin and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle – have hardly played so there was no wall.

Bills Greg Rousseau pressures Carolina quarterback Cam Newton.

“I thought he got off to a really good start,” McDermott said of Rousseau. “He was a young player that showed up early in camp, showed up through preseason, and in the early part of the season, I would say, and then he just probably went through some teachable and learnable moments through the middle part of the season.”

Of hitting the wall and perhaps, given his performance against the Falcons, getting past it, McDermott said, “I’m hoping that’s where Greg is. He seems to be re-energized and in a good spot, which needs to be true for all of our rookies, because really, they’re not rookies anymore at this point in the season.”

Said Rousseau: “It’s about winning games. When it comes to stuff like that I just try to go day by day, never get too high, never get too low. I try not to ride the roller coaster. Coach McDermott is always preaching ‘don’t ride the roller coaster, just stay who you are, keep your routine the same, keep on working, keep on pushing and good stuff will happen.’ That’s the mindset I try to bring week in and week out, whether I’m doing good, bad, in between, whatever it is.”

