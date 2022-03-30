‘The Rookie’ Renewed For Season 5 By ABC – The Hamden Journal

ABC will get more of The Rookie, renewing the cop drama for season 5. The Rookie hails from creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley and stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones and more.

The network revealed the renewal on Wednesday. Season 4 of The Rookie opened with a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.80 million viewers and has remained fairly steady in demo throughout the season. Per ABC, The Rookie season 4 averages 10 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms, growing six times over its initial Live+Same Day rating among Adults 18-49 with a lift of +500% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

The Rookie renewal comes less than two months after The Hamden Journal exclusively learned that ABC will expand on the drama’s world with an FBI-focused spinoff starring Niecy Nash. Joining Nash for the spinoff will be Kat Foster, Felix Jones and Frankie Faison. The currently untitled spinoff, from Hawley and The Rookie executive producer Terence Paul Winter, will exist in the same universe to frequent crossovers for a programing block similar to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Fillion stars as John Nolan, Cox as Nyla Harper, Diaz as Angela and Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey. The Rookie also features Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming episode to air on Sunday: “Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and the team feel they must negotiate with a distraught man who is holding a hospital hostage to ensure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery.”

Hawley executive produces with Winter, Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Bill Norcross. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.