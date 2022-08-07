The Rock Rolls Post-Credit Scene For ‘DC’s League Of Super-Pets’ – The Hamden Journal

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is done with teasing. He jumped into the social media universe Saturday with a full post-credit scene from the animated DC’s League of Super-Pets.

The social media-posted scene features Johnson as multiple characters – he provides the voice of Superman’s dog, Krypto, but also voices Black Adam and Black Adam’s dog, Anubis.

Johnson copped to the multiple roles in his caption.

“The world is starting to simmer with excitement about the earths shattering SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM⚡️showdown one day,” Johnson wrote.”But until then… BLACK ADAM’S DOG ~ ANUBIS⚡️ has a few choice words for SUPERMAN’S DOG ~ KRYPTO. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing….And YES…. If you listen closely, I voice BOTH DOGS AND BLACK ADAM in this scene.”

The post already has more than a half-million likes.

Johnson will play Black Adam in the live-action version of the film, out in October. He’ll be joined by Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Watch the video below.