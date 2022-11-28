The Rock pays back store he shoplifted from as a teen

Watch: The Rock repays debt at store he used to shoplift chocolate bars from

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revisited the store he used to shoplift chocolate bars from as a teen and repaid his debt in a bid to “exorcise” his demons.

The Black Adam star said he has been waiting “decades” to return to the 7-Eleven in Hawaii that he used to steal from as he shared a video of himself buying all the Snickers bars in the shop, as well as paying for other customer’s purchases and tipping the sales assistant.

Johnson explained on Instagram: “When I was 14 years old every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one.

“That was my pre-workout food and I did that for almost a year, every day.

The Black Adam star said it felt good to exorcise his demons. (Warner Bros)

“I had to come back, and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

The 50-year-old wrestler-turned-actor racked up a total bill of $298 (£246) and told the shop assistant: “Thank you so much, I appreciate you.

“I’m going to leave these here. If somebody looks like they’re stealing a Snickers, give them one of these so they don’t steal!”

Johnson said he had, “Finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.”

Dwayne Johnson returned to store he used to shoplift from to pay for the chocolate bars he stole as a teenager. (TheRock/Instagram)

He added: “I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

The Jungle Cruise star said: “After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try and make good, that felt really good.”

The Rock was born in California but spent his early childhood in New Zealand with his mother’s family.

Dwayne Johnson left the Snickers bars on the counter after paying for them. (Getty Images)

He moved to Hawaii as a teenager, only to be evicted in 1987 when his family were unable to pay their rent.

He has said previously: “When I was 14 we were evicted and forced to leave the state of Hawaii.

“And it wound up being the greatest blessing in disguise because at that time, I was getting in a lot of trouble. At that time, I already had multiple arrests under my belt from doing a lot of things that I shouldn’t have been doing. And I’m lucky. I’m really lucky that I didn’t wind up in prison, and certainly I was on that track if I had stayed there in Hawaii.”