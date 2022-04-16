The Road to the Kentucky Derby is complete. Here’s who qualified for the race.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby has reached its end.

On Saturday, the final qualifying points race toward reaching the Kentucky Derby was run: the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.

Tawny Port won the race, claiming 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, enough to secure a starting Derby spot for the horse.

Major General in second took home eight points, In Due Time in third claimed four points and Ethereal Road in fourth earned two points.

With all of the points qualifying races now complete, the Road to the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard has been finalized.

The Kentucky Derby will feature the top 20 points earners that pass the entry box on May 2.

Points tiebreakers are decided by earnings in non-restricted stakes races, followed by lifetime earnings.

Epicenter is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who is 0-for-23 with Kentucky Derby starters.

Leaderboard

1. Epicenter — 164 points

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $940,000

Part of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2020

2. Zandon — 114 points

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $663,500

Winner of the 98th Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9 by 2 1/2 lengths

3. White Abarrio — 112 points

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $769,650

Won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on April 2

4. Mo Donegal — 112 points

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $561,500

Mo Donegal’s sire, Uncle Mo, fathered 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist

5. Tiz the Bomb — 110 points

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $1,012,610

Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park on April 2

6. Cyberknife — 100 points

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $752,000

Won the Arkansas Derby on April 2

7. Crown Pride (Japan) — 100 points

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Jockey: Damian Lane

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $671,544

Won the UAE Derby in March in Dubai by 2 3/4 lengths

8. Taiba — 100 points

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike Smith

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $450,000

Has won both career starts, including the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park on April 9

9. Simplification — 74 points

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $482,150

Finished third in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on April 2

Smile Happy was 2-for-2 as a 2-year-old and won the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs on Nov. 27.

10. Smile Happy — 70 points

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $499,410

Finished second to Zandon as the 9-5 race favorite in the 98th Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9

11. Tawny Port — 60 points

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $351,400

Won Saturday’s Stonestreet Lexington Stakes

12. Barber Road — 58 points

Trainer: John Alexander Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $589,700

Finished second in the Arkansas Derby to Cyberknife on April 2

13. Un Ojo — 54 points

Trainer: Ricky Courville

Jockey: Ramon A. Vazquez

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $661,250

Lost his left eye in a pasture accident as a yearling

14. Early Voting — 50 points

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $277,500

Finishes second to Mo Donegal in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack on April 9

15. Morello — 50 points

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $242,500

Morello has won three of his four career starts

16. Messier — 40 points

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $390,000

Was formerly trained by Bob Baffert

17. Zozos — 40 points

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $200,000

Lifetime earnings: $291,200

18. Summer Is Tomorrow — 40 points

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $200,000

Lifetime earnings: $267,606

19. Charge It — 40 points

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $188,000

Has finished first or second in all three career starts

20. Happy Jack — 30 points

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Abel Cedillo

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $142,000

Finished third in the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park on April 9

21. Pioneer of Medina — 25 points

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $116,000

Sired by Pioneerof the Nile, who finished second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby

22. In Due Time — 24 points

Trainer: Kelly Breen

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $113,800

Finished third in Saturday’s Stonestreet Lexington Stakes

23. Ethereal Road — 22 points

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $231,000

Finished fourth in Saturday’s Stonestreet Lexington Stakes

24. Rich Strike — 21 points

Trainer: Eric Reed (lost horses, tack and supplies in December 2016 fire at Mercury Equine Center in Lexington)

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $74,500

Won only race in September at Churchill Downs (maiden claiming race). Worked a half-mile in :48 over a fast main track Saturday morning at Keeneland.

25. Rattle N Roll — 20 points

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $356,500

Finished sixth in the 98th Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9

26. Skippylongstocking — 20 points

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $86,350

Finished third in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack on April 9

27. Major General — 18 points

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $251,525

Finished second in Saturday’s Stonestreet Lexington Stakes

28. Golden Glider — 15 points

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Earnings in non-restricted stakes races: $87,250

Finished fourth in the 98th Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9

