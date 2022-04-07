the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO is staying in the basketball game, renewing “Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” for a second season.

“It’s been a thrill to bring ‘Winning time’ to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

The show, based on the book, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, is a drama centered around the time when Jerry Buss bought the team and it rose in popularity.

For Season 1, McKay directed the pilot and is an executive producer. Borenstein is the showrunner, executive producer, writer and co-creator. Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries is an executive producer. Jim Hecht is an executive producer, writer and co-creator. Rodney Barnes is an executive producer and writer. Other EPs include Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens.

The cast of Season 1 includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

“Winning Time” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.