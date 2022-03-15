The Rise Of Gru To Open Annecy Animation Fest In World Premiere – The Hamden Journal

Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru has been set to open the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in a world premiere on June 13. The fest is returning to a fully in-person event after last year’s hybrid edition. Annecy and the Minions franchise have a long history, going back to 2010’s Despicable Me.

The Rise Of Gru, whose release date shifted last year owing to Covid, begins international rollout on June 16 and heads to France on July 6. Domestically, it releases July 1.

The latest in the series, which has grossed over $3.7B globally, reveals the origin story of how Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forged a most despicable crew and how, together, they faced off against the most unstoppable criminal supergroup ever assembled: the Vicious 6.

Said fest Artistic Director, Marcel Jean, “We are hoping to see the public return in large numbers to cinema theaters and we all need frivolity and laughter. This is why Minions: The Rise Of Gru seemed the perfect film for us to open the Festival’s 2022 edition. It is also the opportunity for the Festival to highlight both French and American expertise. We thank Illumination and Universal Pictures for offering this wonderful gift to the festivalgoers.”

Directed by Kyle Balda and co-directed by Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, Rise Of Gru is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, along with Janet Healy and Chris Renaud.

The voice cast includes Steve Carell, Taraji P Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Michelle Yeoh, Dolph Lundgren, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, RZA, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Alan Arkin and Pierre Coffin.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival runs this year from June 13-18.