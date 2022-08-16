‘The Rings of Power’ Will Debut First Two Episodes Together, Season Will End Before ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale

Amazon’s Prime Video will debut the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on the show’s Sept. 2 (Sept. 1, depending on your time zone) premiere date, switching to a one-episode-per-week release for the remaining six episodes, the streamer confirmed Tuesday.

Beginning at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the UK, in addition to corresponding times for more than 200 other countries and territories, the first two episode of “The Rings of Power” will be available for streaming on Prime Video. In the weeks that follow, episodes will launch at 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays/12 a.m. ET on Fridays, following that same timing strategy globally so the episodes release for all customers simultaneously.

In making the choice to not have a 100% weekly release plan, “The Rings of Power” will avoid a major finale showdown with HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which will premiere its 10-episode first season Sunday.

If “Rings of Power” had dropped one episode per week, rather than doubling up its first week, both shows would have aired their Season 1 finales during the same week (Oct. 21 for “Rings of Power” and Oct. 23 for the “Game of Thrones” prequel). Now, Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” TV series will conclude Oct. 14, more than a week before “House of the Dragon.”

Per Amazon, “The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously.”

See below for time-zone-specific release timings given by Prime Video for “Rings of Power” episodes, noting these are not all-inclusive and instead “shared as an indicator for a handful of countries.”

Week One Timings:

6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1

10 p.m. Brazil // Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2

5:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2

Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT // Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays

5 a.m. UK // Fridays

6 a.m. CEST // Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays

1 p.m. JST // Fridays

2 p.m. AU // Fridays

4 p.m. NZ // Fridays

