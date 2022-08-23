The new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer takes us even deeper into the sumptuous, layered landscapes of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy realm.

Amazon’s latest extended look into Middle-earth closely follows Morfydd Clark as the Elven warrior Galadriel, who embarks on a formative quest that emboldens her to become the regal leader more commonly associated with Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of the blonde-haired character in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings film series.

As we learn in this latest trailer, it’s the death of Galadriel’s brother — Finrod, perhaps? — that motivates her journey. We also get a glimpse of Disa (Sophia Nomvete), who oversees Khazad-dûm with her husband, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), a distant ancestor of the dwarves of Tolkien’s beloved book series.

Inspired by that series, The Rings of Power was created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay as an epic journey through Tolkien’s Second Age. Across eight episodes, the series chronicles a period long before The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, as Sauron first rises to power while the One Ring is forged.

“It was one place that we were just laser-focused on saying, ‘We need to get this right,'” Payne previously told EW of Númenor, a human-populated island kingdom that comes to life in Rings of Power. “It’s never been seen before. People have some ideas of what elves look like or what dwarves look like and what those kingdoms might look like. But Númenor was, in some ways, a blank canvas.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Prime Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’

Added Clark of immersing herself in the land’s expansive set: “I got told off quite a lot. You just can’t help but touch and look at everything. I had to keep remembering, ‘People spent hours making it that way, and you should only just look.’ But you want to touch it!”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — featuring a large ensemble cast that also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, and Homeland alum Nazanin Boniadi — debuts Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the new trailer above.

Story continues

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: