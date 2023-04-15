The Rings Of Power’ Team Tease Season 2 During Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

Expect to dive deeper into Middle Earth for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The second installment is currently in production and “going beautifully,” Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa, said during The Hamden Journal’s Contenders TV panel. “I cannot tell you how excited I am. Because there’s just more of everything. Season 1 was this glorious introduction. We want to know, the world, the culture, how are we bringing this amazing story and this infrastructure to life. And that’s what we see, the peaceful phase, the introductory phase.”

In Season 2, the characters that audiences have come to know will have to navigate the arrival of Saruman.

“How does every single world navigate his time, his reign and his force? And it is absolutely mind blowing. I hope I’m allowed to say that but it’s so desperately exciting. Disa is currently being described as a kind of joyful Lady M at the moment, which is amazing and really exciting to play,” she continued. “There is a lot to play for. There is a lot coming and I cannot wait to see it.”

Nomvete also spoke about playing the first female dwarf and the first dwarf of color on screen in the Tolkien universe, explaining that she “didn’t feel too much pressure” from audiences or the creative team. Rather, much of her anxiety came from her own expectations for the role. Still, she described it as her “warrior” moment.

“This is a moment for history and a moment for so many people that will, I hope, stand the test of time. It was something that was so important to the show, I think, and so important to Tolkien. I feel like the mere host of this incredible creation, but so honored and so proud to be able to fly the flag for this moment because she is a force to be reckoned with and and a dwarf at heart,” she said. “She has that gregarious nature. She’s strong. But I know how important it is for the world. I know how important it is for the world of fantasy and for the world of the walking Tolkien to see the first dwarf princess, and to be a part of that as a mother, as a woman.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers back to Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of the original films. While the creative team had plenty of inspiration to draw from, it also required a different approach to bring the Second Age to life, since the Third Age (seen in the films) is “all about decay,” said production designer Ramsey Avery.

“Everything about the Second Age should be about the epicness and about the power and about the vibrancy and the very clear engagement and tactfulness of the worlds,” he said. “So what we wanted to make sure that we did is that our world had that same type of specificity and the same type of reality that you could actually feel like you would enter into the space that the environment where that song takes place. Everything about that was based on the idea that dwarfs are of stone and of flame. That’s what Tolkien says. So trying to find those elements that give that grandeur rather than the decay that we saw in in the Third Age, to look for that grandeur and that sense of actually being in the stone and how much the stone shapes that dwarf and looking for that type of characteristic for each culture and each race going through that, finding those individual notes of reality that we can craft into the broader world.”

Avery is referring to a melody during a clip played in the room, which featured Princess Disa pleading to the rocks to free the miners. Composer Bear McCreary said that Nomvete crafted the melody on set, and he helped shape it and work it into the score in post production.

“It’s the only sound in the soundtrack that was recorded on the set. Because actually, when we re-recorded a lot of it afterward, it just didn’t have the same magic. And I remember laughing with Sofia and thinking like, you know, it’s just better when you’re in that environment,” he said. “So I think that’s a great example of where all the different disciplines on the show come together and make something that can be bigger than then the individual pieces are on their own.”

Added Nomvete: “I think what is so special about it is that I got to be in the space and use a section of my craft that I never thought I would use on the screen in this way. And to simply use everything I had, to just improvise and craft something amazing. And then, of course Bear came in and extended his magic all over it. But it came from a really authentic special, creative and quite spiritual place.”

