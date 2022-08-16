The Rings Of Power’ L.A. Premiere Photos – The Hamden Journal

Most of the giant cast of Amazon’s upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series turned out tonight for the show’s Los Angeles premiere. They were joined on the red carpet by famous fans like Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe and Catherine Hardwicke.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne also attended, along with members of JRR Tolkien’s family and Amazon brass including Jennifer Salke, Jeff Blackburn, Andy Jassy and Jeff Bezos.

The premiere was held at the fabled Culver Studios.

