The Rings Of Power’ Drops New Trailer – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for more details Amazon Series brought Hall H down this morning with their reported $1 billion series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, complete with an orchestra and operatic chorus led by composer Bear McCreary. Oh, and J.R.R. Tolkien devotee Stephen Colbert moderated the session. All of this sent the immediate message to LOTR fans just how high stakes this new adaptation is, and how serious Prime Video is about it.

Following Colbert’s intro, Amazon threw the curtain open on the three screens in Hall H and played a teaser showing the new world of Númenor to a rumbling sound and visual spectacle.

“The depth of the text and implied text is what is extraordinary about the professor,” said Colbert to the filled-to-the-gills Hall H, “one of the pieces that is thinnest is in the Second Age and that’s where The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before Frodo and Sam.”

Rings of Power inspired by author J.R.R. Tolkien’s extended notes in the appendices of the novel.

“It’s a story of hope and approaching darkness,” the late night show host added, “this being Tolkien, it’s a story of loss.”

Colbert promised the crowd he’d ask all the important questions. i.e. “Why do elves get short haircuts and where is the salon? Do female dwarves have beards?” (In response to the latter question, EP Lindsey Weber verified that they do in fact).

EP Patrick McKay said in this frosh season, “we’re re-introducing Middle-Earth…and the return of evil.”

As seen in the teaser that kicked off the session, the series will focus on the forging of the rings: Seven for the dwarf lords, nine for the mortal men doomed to die, one for the dark lord.

At the center of this world which counts elves and dwarves as citizens is the human civilization of Númenor, something of a renaissance Florence if you will which influenced the rest of the Lord of the Rings’ world. But like ancient Rome, hubris bubbles underneath Númenor with the island ultimately sliding into the sea. Númenórean royals are half human and half elves, and they’ve been friends for years with their latter counterparts. But there’s a divide with some allegiant to elves and Valar while others yearn for a more independent future.

EP J.D. Payne said the kingdom’s downfall sees the “factionalization of these groups pulling these groups apart.”

“It’s timely for not just our culture or any other culture around the world,” continued Payne.

“A deeply painful story,” the EP added, “but something we might learn from it.”

The new trailer released in Hall H and today shows peaceful times in the LOTR sphere, but “the skies are strange” as the dwarf says. We see Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel placing her hand on a globe and seeing bloody battles take place. There’s plenty of dragon, lush New Zealand environs, hellish locales, not to mention we see Sauron for the first time. “Together we can survive this,” says the voiceover, “Fight with me. Each of us must decide who we shall be.”

Take a look: