The Rings Of Power’ Adds 8 To Season 2 Cast – The Hamden Journal

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power has added eight additional recurring cast members for the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series. Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), and Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) join the series, which is currently in production on Season 2 in the UK.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord of the Rings series is described as an “epic drama” set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels by Tolkien. The series brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The new eight cast members join previously announced recurring actors Sam Hazeldine, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

Except for Hazeldine, who will take over the role of orcs’ leader Adar, no character descriptions have been provided for the new Season 2 cast members.

As Rings of Power co-creator/executive producer Patrick McKay revealed in the season finale of The Hamden Journal’s Inside the Ring aftershow, elf Círdan, who carries one of the three rings forged by Celebrimbor until he surrenders it to Gandalf, will be introduced in Season 2, so one of the newly cast actors is expected to play him.

Season 2 also is expected to introduce other ring-bearers, including Dwarf-kings and Nazgûl, who may be played by some of the cast additions.

Season 2 of the series is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produice, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.