‘The Rig’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is returning to The Rig for a second season.

Prime Video’s supernatural thriller will begin shooting again in Edinburgh, Scotland, later this year, with Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) among the cast reprising their roles.

The first season premiered in January and told the story of the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast, which is enveloped in a mysterious fog that cuts off all lines of communication.

Season 2 will follow the surviving Kinloch Bravo crew as they are helicoptered off the rig and taken to a new location, where fresh danger awaits. They must contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the depths of the world’s oceans.

Banijay-backed Wild Mercury Productions produces The Rig and filming takes place at First Stage Studios.

The series is created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland, who executive produce alongside Derek Wax, founder of Wild Mercury. Suzanne Reid is the producer, while Matt Brown co-produces.

Macpherson said: “In series two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”

Returning cast members include Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), and Stuart McQuarrie (Des).

The Rig is Amazon’s second UK original drama to be renewed in recent months, following The Devil’s Hour.