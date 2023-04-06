‘The Resident’ Officially Cancelled At Fox After Six Seasons – The Hamden Journal

After six seasons on the air, the lights have officially gone out at Chastain Memorial Hospital as The Resident has been canceled at Fox.

The 20th Television series saw a significant decrease in ratings as the seasons went on. Season 6 averaged about 6.9M viewers per episode after seven days of delayed viewing, which was down 12% vs Season 5 and 35% vs. Season 1. In the 18-49 demographic, Season 6 episodes averaged about a 0.5 rating in L7. That’s down a significant 69% from the first season’s demo rating. Compared to the previous season, Season 6 was down 27% in the demo.

The series concluded on January 16 with the 107th episode of the series titled, “All Hands On Deck.” It was wrapped up with Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) finally getting his happy ending by declaring his love for Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) came clean about his drug addiction and got to keep his job at Chastain Memorial after saving young Sammie, Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) granddaughter. Sammie also helps brings together Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) and Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) who finally become engaged. Read more via our post-mortem.

Other notable cast across six seasons also included Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Morris Chestnut, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Melina Kanakaredes, Jocko Sims, Jenna Dewan, Corbin Bernsen, David Alan Grier, Rob Yang and Conrad Ricamora, among others.

Fox won’t be without a medical drama series for long. The network gave a straight-to-series order to Doc, a U.S. adaptation of the popular Italian series Doc-Nelle tue mani, to premiere during the 2023-24 season.

Doc will center on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

The project is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Executive producers include Barbie Kligman (Magnum P.I., Private Practice), Hank Steinberg (For Life, Without a Trace) and Erwin Stoff (I Am Legend, The Matrix).

Kate Campione contributed to this report.