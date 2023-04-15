‘The Reluctant Traveler’s Eugene Levy Interview — Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

Eugene Levy revealed to the crowd at The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television awards-season event how he told Apple TV+ he was not the right person to host a travel show.

“I made my point – you’ve got the wrong person is what I was telling them, because I can’t be myself and host the travel show where I seem like I’m excited about everything,” said Levy. “They talked to each other after that call, and they got so excited about the fact that that’s now the show: He just doesn’t like to travel, but he’s gonna be hosting a travel show and that’s a good hook.”

In The Reluctant Traveler, comedian and actor Levy journeys through some of the world’s most unique and beautiful destinations. The eight-episode series follows Levy as he travels to Finland, Japan, South Africa and elsewhere, showcasing his experiences as he talks to locals and partakes in new places and cultures. Levy is also an executive producer of the show along with David Brindley.

“For the show, I am doing things I would never ever have done, so generally speaking this show is a good thing for me personally,” said Levy. “I’m coming out of this a more enlightened person, who ultimately would still rather be on the couch at home.”

Levy says the location that resonated with him the most was South Africa. “Being [in South Africa], it only took maybe two days before I really felt an affinity for the place and it seemed like I was feeling quite attached in the strangest way,” said Levy. “To actually get to go to a rhino conservancy, and actually see these orphaned rhinos that are being saved … the idea of animals becoming extinct hit me in a very big way when I was there. … If I hadn’t gone to South Africa … you read it as a headline … and your life goes on, it just doesn’t hit you. But when you’re there, you realize this is really sad.”

