‘The Redeem Team’ Doc On U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team Unveiled By Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has partnered with the International Olympic Committee for The Redeem Team—a new documentary looking at the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team’s iconic victory of 2008, which will be released globally on the streamer on October 7th.

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the U.S Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking, low-point performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a portrait of team building and features interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

The Redeem Team is an Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company & Mandalay Sports Media production in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, Uninterrupted, NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball. The project marks Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel—the media studio owned and operated by the IOC—and also marks the Olympic Channel’s first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service.

Skydance Sports’ Jon Weinbach directed the doc, with Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendoza producing. Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Weinbach, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos exec produced, alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of Uninterrupted.

“The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about,” said Olympic Channel Services GM, Mark Parkman. “This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball!” added Wade. “I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

A decorated producer, filmmaker and writer, Weinbach is the President of Skydance Sports, a division of Skydance Media. He was formerly the Executive Producer and Executive Vice-President of Mandalay Sports Media, a content venture founded in 2012 by Tollin and Peter Guber. His portfolio at MSM included producing The Last Dance, executive producing The Comedy Store, and executive producing nine documentary films for the International Olympic Committee’s OTT platform, the Olympic Channel. Prior to joining Mandalay, Weinbach produced and wrote the PGA Award-nominated The Other Dream Team, and was also a staff reporter at the Wall Street Journal.