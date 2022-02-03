The real reason Alison Brie laughed at Dave Franco’s proposal

Actor appeared on Wednesday night, where he revealed the really sweet, but super hilarious, reason why his proposal to actress didn’t quite go as planned.

According to Franco, the couple, who will be celebrating their fifth anniversary soon, originally met in New Orleans five years before their engagement. Franco said Brie was wearing a silver Mardi Gras mask that he had been playfully trying to take from her all weekend.

“When she left New Orleans, I was still there for work. She left the mask and she left it with a little note. What she didn’t know is that I kept the mask. So, cut to five years later, we’re going up to Big Sur for a trip, I decide this is the trip where I’m going to propose. I knew she wanted to pick out the ring herself, so I was, like, alright, I’m not going to have a ring but I’ve got the mask, that’s the special thing I got,” explained Franco. However, the actor realized the day before the trip that he should have a placeholder ring to have something to put on her finger.

Franco shared, “I go down the street to this old Hollywood antique store and I get this vintage stone ring that I thought was cool. It was, like, ten bucks. I’m, like, alright it’s fine, it’s just something to put on her finger. So we go up to Big Sur, we’re on the back patio, she’s out overlooking the ocean, she turns around, I’m on one knee, I’m wearing the mask, I’m holding up the ring. And because it had been five years, she couldn’t place the mask. She didn’t know what it was.”

In 2017, Brie stated in an interview with Larry King, that she couldn’t stop laughing during the proposal because she was “so shocked,” and asked him a number of times if he was being serious before she said yes. However, that story was lacking this key piece of information and now that it has been unmasked, it all makes way more sense.

Story continues

“So what she sees is me wearing this weird stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring. And so the entire proposal is her saying, ‘What is happening right now?’ And it’s me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years,” laughed Franco.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Watch Faith Hill reliving the horrifying moment she forgot the national anthem lyrics before an NFL playoff game:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.