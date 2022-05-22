The Real Jordan vs. LeBron Debate: Who’s Happier?

In 1984, the NBA’s Chicago Bulls drafted a player by the name of Michael Jordan. The North Carolina Tar Heels alumnus was only picked third overall, an almost comical piece of trivia given the level of dominance he would impose on the game and the recognition he would gain on a global scale. LeBron James, in contrast, was a first pick right out of high school in 2003. But LZ and Will don’t want to retread a tired conversation about which athlete is better. Instead they discuss Jordan and James as men first and athletes second. The biggest difference between Jordan and James is that LeBron generally looks happy. Rather, it’s that Michael Jordan, according to many portraits drawn by sports reporters (and by the Jordan-approved miniseries, The Last Dance) appears miserable. LeBron is socially engaged with the world around him. Jordan is consumed by a never-ending desire to win. LZ and Will talk about whether Michael Jordan may be the unhappiest superstar of them all.