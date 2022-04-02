‘The Quest’ Sets Debut On Disney+ With Official Trailer And Key Art – The Hamden Journal

For thousands of years, Everealm has been a land of unrivaled beauty and powerful magic. Now, the realm is threatened by a powerful evil Sorceress. So who you gonna call?

If you’re Disney+ (or the noble Fates of the series), you turn to eight teenage strangers known as the Paladins. They must face a series of challenges in order to restore balance to Everealm. That journey will be documented in the streamer’s new fantasy competition series, The Quest, which debuts on May 11. Castles, royals, ethereal fates and mystical creatures are on tap.

Disney+



The Quest previously ran on ABC for one season in 2014, but will now feature more interactive elements. The series will be filmed at a castle outside of Vienna, Austria.

The series is executive produced by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings) and Jane Fleming, David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric from Queer Eye producer Scout Productions, and The Amazing Race cocreators Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, who run New Media Collective with Mark Dziak.

Rob Eric, chief creative officer at Scout Productions, said, “The Quest is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy. There is no better partner than Disney+ for this type of enchanted storytelling.”

“We’re doing something magical that has never been done at this level. We’re taking real people and putting them in a fully realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department,” said Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky, executive producers, Court Five. “It’s an immersive, real-life hero’s journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It’s an exciting new form of storytelling.”

“What makes ‘The Quest’ so unique is that it’s a true hybrid of scripted and reality,” said Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, executive producers, New Media Collective. “It’s a groundbreaking new genre where we place real teenagers in a reality competition and bring them into a fully realized fantasy world that is built on a scripted mythology of intrigue and adventure played out alongside actors for a completely immersive experience.”

“We were very focused on the aesthetic of the show, from production design through costume design, making sure that everything felt authentic. We wanted both our Paladins and our audience to feel immersed in the epic world we created,” said Michael Williams and Rob Eric, executive producers, from Scout Productions.