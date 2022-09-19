The Queen’s Funeral London Procession Sees Thousands Mourn Silently – The Hamden Journal

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral continued on Monday, with a ceremonial event on a scale not seen in London for 70 years, since the death of her father, King George VI.

Following the religious service in Westminster Abbey, the main procession of the day lasted 45 minutes and travelled through the centre of the city, with the line of those taking part stretching to over a mile and a quarter long.

THE QUEEN’S FUNERAL: ALL PICTURES HERE

The route was lined by members of the public and military personnel, and the King and other members of the royal family including his sons Princes William and Harry, as well as members of the royal household, took part in the procession. The Queen’s casket was carried on the State Gun Carriage, which was previously used for her father’s funeral in 1952.

The only sounds were those of thousands of footsteps being taken in unison, the mournful music of brass bands and the tolls of nearby Big Ben.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex all joined the procession in cars.

The cortege was made up of seven different groups, each with its own band. It was led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and included members of the armed services from the UK and Commonwealth, as well as the UK’s police and NHS.

At 1pm BST, the Queen’s casket arrived at Wellington Arch, where it was transferred to the State Hearse for her final journey to St George’s Chapel at Windsor.