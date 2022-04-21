The Queen’s car forced to swerve during birthday trip drive

The Queen on Sandringham Estate – Paul Marriott

The Queen’s car narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle while she was being driven away from the Sandringham estate on Thursday morning.

The 96-year-old monarch was spotted sitting in the front passenger seat of the dark green Range Rover as she left Wood Farm, the former home of the late Prince Philip, on a birthday excursion.

Queen’s car in near miss – Paul Marriott

Her driver had pulled out of the estate onto a quiet country road when a white Nissan Juke came hurtling towards them at 30mph, according to onlookers.

The Range Rover then swerved onto a grass verge while the Nissan came to an abrupt halt before driving past.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at about 10.30am.

A passerby said: “We sometimes get cars going much faster along that road so the Queen was very lucky.”

She arrived at Wood Farm on Wednesday and is believed to be staying there until next week.