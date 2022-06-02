The Queen Withdraws From Platinum Jubilee Service Suffering Discomfort – The Hamden Journal

HM The Queen has withdrawn from attending the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The decision for the monarch to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne.

Despite this, the Queen will still be taking part in the ceremony to light more than 3,500 beacons across the UK and in the capitals of the 54 Commonwealth countries planned for Thursday evening.

The first beacon will be lit outside Buckingham Palace in London by the Queen’s grandson Prince William – as the Queen touches a globe from her home in Windsor Castle.

The decision for the monarch to stay away from St Paul’s Cathedral tomorrow comes after she appeared on the famous Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace to observe the fly-over to mark the beginning of celebrations for the UK’s four-day Jubilee Weekend.