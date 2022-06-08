The Queen turned down photo with Lilibet during Platinum Jubilee

Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, visited the UK for the first time for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations – MISAN HARRIMAN/PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN

The Queen refused to allow a private photographer to attend the first meeting with her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, over the weekend of her Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had travelled from California to attend the celebrations marking Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, bringing with them their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Lilibet, who turned one on Saturday, was born in the US and had not visited the UK before last week. She met the Queen for the first time at Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Her parents had hoped to bring a private photographer to capture the first meeting between the monarch, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and her great-granddaughter.

However, the request by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was turned down, it is understood, as the occasion was considered to be a private family meeting.

There were also fears that any photos of the Queen and Lilibet taken by the Sussexes’ photographer would be shared by them with US television networks, according to The Sun.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The Duke and Duchess did not bring their two children to any public events for the Jubilee, while keeping a low profile themselves at last week’s Trooping the Colour and a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The service was the couple’s first public royal event since they turned their backs on Britain two years ago.

On Monday, the day after the Jubilee festivities concluded, the Duke and Duchess released two photographs of Lilibet to mark her first birthday.

The couple shared an image of the little girl taken in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home.

It was taken by Misan Harriman, who attended the small party with his wife and children.

He has previously taken photographs of the family of four, and was recently seen enjoying the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

An extra photograph, taken in black and white by Mr Harriman and posted on Twitter, shows Lilibet being carried by her mother, posing alongside his own family.

Another photo, taken by Misan Harriman, shows Lilibet being carried by her mother with his own family

The Sussexes did not bring their children, Archie and Lilibet (pictured), to any of the Jubilee events while keeping a low profile themselves

The end of the Jubilee also cleared the way for the resumption of royal Commonwealth tours, which got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday when a plane carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex was forced to make an emergency landing.

A technical issue forced their British Airways flight to Gibraltar to turn back on itself off the coast of northern France and return to London Heathrow, where it landed safely.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “Alternative arrangements are being made for Their Royal Highnesses’ arrival in Gibraltar and the programme will be adjusted accordingly.”

The Spanish government has protested to the UK over the Earl and Countess’s visit to the Rock, which Madrid still claims as part of Spain.

It is the latest in a series of controversial Commonwealth trips this year, after April’s tour of the Caribbean by the Earl and Countess was hit by anti-colonial protests and the Grenada leg was dropped.