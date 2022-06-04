The Queen & Paddington Bear Star In Platinum Jubilee Short Film – The Hamden Journal

Brit monarch Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear have starred in a special short film to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. You can watch the film above.

The two and half minute sequence, kept under wraps for months by Buckingham Palace, BBC Studios and Heyday Films/Studiocanal, was shown tonight on BBC as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Ben Whishaw voices Paddington as he does in the movies.

The film — which marks a very rare ‘acting’ appearance for the monarch — sees Paddington delighted to learn that The Queen shares his love of marmalade sandwiches, with the Queen opening her iconic handbag to reveal her very own ready-made supply of Paddington’s bread and orange preserve staple inside. As the beloved bear shows Her Majesty what he hides underneath his hat, the Queen confirms “So do I,” before prising open her bag and remarking “I keep mine in here.”

Paddington causes chaos by accidentally depriving the monarch of another cup of tea and spraying cream from a chocolate éclair over a palace footman.

The short sees the Peruvian-born bear congratulate the Queen on her reign, with Paddington exclaiming: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.” Her Majesty simply replies “That’s very kind.”

The sequence ended with both The Queen and Paddington using a spoon to tap out the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You anthem on a China teacup as the band themselves and The Corps of Drums from the Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines started the song on the main stage outside Buckingham Palace, The Mall and the Royal Parks joining in unison in front of thousands of concert attendees.

Above is a first look image from the short film. The full film will be available on The Hamden Journal later today.

Among those performing at tonight’s Platinum Jubilee concert are Diana Ross, Sir Elton John, Queen, Hans Zimmer, Alicia Keys, George Ezra, Sam Ryder, Craig David and Rod Stewart.

The Queen has been unable to attend much of the Jubilee celebrations for health reasons. The Prince Of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals have led the royal attendance.

Buckingham Palace commented on today’s short film: “Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

Mark Sidaway, Executive Producer for the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace at BBC Studios Productions said: “We were thrilled and honoured when we learned Her Majesty had agreed to run with this touching yet joyful idea the team had come up with – although it was slightly nerve-wracking ensuring it all blended seamlessly with the live performance from Queen + Adam Lambert.”

Rosie Alison, Heyday Films remarked: “Filming Her Majesty’s tea party with Paddington Bear was such an emotional day for the entire crew. All of us were in awe of the Queen’s wit, warmth and radiant aura as she patiently engaged with a polite, clumsy but very well-intentioned bear. Of course, she shone, and put Paddington (and all of us) at ease. Capturing this lovely encounter was an absolute joy and unique privilege for the whole team. In Paddington’s words, ‘Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything’.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal, added:”It is a great honour and genuine privilege for all of us at Studiocanal and Copyrights to have been able to create this special moment. A fitting tribute To Her Majesty The Queen as the UK celebrates The Platinum Jubilee weekend. Filming with Her Majesty and Paddington Bear at The Palace is a memory we will all cherish; Her Majesty’s warmth and generosity was a joy to behold. And who better to thank Her Majesty than Paddington, over a pot of tea, a marmalade sandwich, and with a touch of chaos. Aunt Lucy would be proud.”

Studiocanal is early production on a third Paddington movie.