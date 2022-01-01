The Queen broke with tradition to give Bond actor Daniel Craig an honor usually reserved for real-life diplomats or spies

Daniel Craig.Jeff Spicer/Getty

Daniel Craig was made part of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George by the Queen.

The award was announced as part of the Queen’s annual New Year Honours list.

It is the same honor James Bond got in Ian Fleming’s books, but is an unusual award for an actor.

The Queen broke with tradition by giving an award to Daniel Craig that is usually reserved for diplomats or spies, like his on-screen persona James Bond.

Craig received the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) for “services to film and theatre” after portraying the fictional spy in five movies.

The award was part of the Queen’s annual New Year Honours list announced on Friday.

CMG awards are usually awarded for service in a foreign country “for example the work of foreign-service officers and diplomats,” per the Royal Family’s official website.

Craig’s award is a full-circle moment for Bond, who was fictionally attributed the honor in 1954, a mention of which is made in Bond’s obituary in Fleming’s book “You Only Live Twice.”

Bond-film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were also awarded CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to film, drama, philanthropy, and skills.

