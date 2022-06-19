‘The Profit’ Star Marcus Lemonis Scooped Up Camping World Stock

Text size





Marcus Lemonis, of the CNBC show “The Profit,” says RV company Camping World is “the most important thing” in his life.

Camping World Holdings stock has tumbled in 2022, and CEO Marcus Lemonis bought more than $1 million worth of shares in the seller of recreational vehicles and camping gear on the open market. Lemonis is also the lead of CNBC’s show The Profit, in which he helps fix struggling small businesses.

stock (ticker: CWH) has lost 43% of its value this year, compared with a 22% drop in the



S&P 500 index.

Shares soared during the pandemic, as outdoor adventures gained appeal in a world of shuttered businesses and lockdowns.