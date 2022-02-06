‘The Power of the Dog’ Dominates London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” won four major awards at the 42nd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday.

“The Power of the Dog” won film of the year, Campion director of the year, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively. This is Campion’s second film to take the Circle’s top honor, 28 years after “The Piano” won in 1994.

More from Variety

Olivia Colman’s performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” which was snubbed at the BAFTA nominations, earned her the actress of the year award. This is Colman’s third award from the Circle, having previously won for “Tyrannosaur” and “The Favourite.”

Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” won British/Irish film of the year — two years after its predecessor “The Souvenir” won the same honor. It was one of three films for which Tilda Swinton won the British/Irish actress of the year award, along with “Memoria” and “The French Dispatch.”

Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” won the breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker award, as well as supporting actress of the year for Ruth Negga.

Andrew Garfield won the British/Irish actor of the year award for his performances in “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Mainstream” while 11-year-old Woody Norman won the young British/Irish performer prize for “C’mon C’mon.”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” won foreign language film of the year, while Hamaguchi and co-writer Takamasa Oe won the screenwriter of the year award.

BAFTA frontrunner “Dune” won a technical achievement award for visual effects.

Story continues

For the second year in a row, the event took place virtually on the London Critics’ Circle YouTube channel, this time with critics presenting awards remotely from the ceremony’s usual home at The May Fair Hotel. The “Play It Safe” team, which won the British/Irish short film award, were present to receive their award and all other winners provided video messages.

An in-person event to celebrate this year’s winners is being planned for later in 2022.

The 42nd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“Drive My Car” (Modern)

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised” (Searchlight/Onyx Collective/Hulu)

The Attenborough Award

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“The Souvenir Part II” (Picturehouse)

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – “Drive My Car” (Modern)

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Ruth Negga – “Passing” (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including “Memoria” (Sovereign), “The Souvenir Part II” (Picturehouse) and “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight)

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Netflix), “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) and “Mainstream” (Universal)

The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rebecca Hall – “Passing” (Netflix)

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon” (Entertainment)

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

“Play It Safe”

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

“Dune” – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.