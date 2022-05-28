The possible holdup on Christian Watson’s contract with Packers

With Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom both signing their rookie contracts on Thursday, Christian Watson is the only member of the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 draft class without a deal. While there is no reason to panic, it is possible that the absence of an agreement could be financially driven.

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, agents are unable to negotiate the length of a rookie contract. All newly drafted players receive a four-year contract, while first-rounders carry a fifth-year team option. There is still some wiggle room when it comes to the money side of things, but it was drastically reduced under the CBA that went into effect in 2011. For more perspective, just look at the rookie deals signed by Sam Bradford and Matt Stafford compared to Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

In its current state, agents are tasked with the impossible of pushing these financial boundaries to their limits to satisfy their clients.

When it comes to Watson, outside of being the highest-drafted wide receiver Green Bay has had since Javon Walker, his case really isn’t that special. The Packers did give up two picks to move up in the draft to take him, but the fact that he was taken 34th overall and not a couple of picks sooner, negatively impacted the amount of money he can earn and the negotiating process overall. Recent history suggests Watson could be seeking more guaranteed money.

In 2022, Watson became the third straight wide receiver taken with the number 34th pick, joining Elijah Moore and Michael Pittman Jr. According to overthecap, Pittman Jr. signed a rookie contract worth $8,612,842 with $6,625,377 guaranteed. His percentage of guaranteed money came to 76.92.

A year later, the New York Jets took Moore. Moore’s agent did him a favor and secured $7,061,273 in guaranteed money out of $8,940,422, resulting in a guaranteed percentage of 78.98. Because Moore was able to secure more in guarantees than Pittman Jr., it is possible that Watson is now trying to surpass Moore.

Again, there is nothing for fans to worry about when it comes to Watson’s rookie contract. The two parties are bound to agree to terms between now and the start of training camp. It is also worth mentioning that only 11 second-round draft picks have signed their contracts, according to Spotrac.

When a deal is finalized, it will be interesting to see if Watson jumps ahead of Moore in guaranteed money.