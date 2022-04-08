The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker said early-career advice from Kobe Bryant to limit fast food has helped him stay durable on the court

Kobe Bryant, left, and Devin Booker in 2016.Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker told Insider that he regularly consulted Kobe Bryant for career advice.

Booker said guidance from Bryant inspired him to revamp his diet and cut out fast foods.

Booker says he works with a private chef and incorporates foods like whole grains into his meals.

Devin Booker said that advice he got from Kobe Bryant early in his career motivated him to improve his diet, which he says has led to more durability on the court.

The Phoenix Suns’ star guard told Insider that he used to follow a diet that included a lot of fast food, especially his favorite chicken from the fast-food chain Raising Cane’s.

“My diet hasn’t always been the best. I would gravitate towards fried food like chicken fingers and have my favorite fast-food restaurants lined up on my Postmates,” Booker said

But a few years into his career, Booker said Bryant gave him tips on how to be a top NBA player, which inspired him to revamp his diet and lifestyle to help stay healthy.

Now Booker said he works with a private chef and incorporates whole grains, complex carbs, and lean proteins into his meals.

Still, every once in a while, Booker will treat himself to Raising Cane’s as a cheat meal, he said.

Booker, who leads the Suns in scoring with 26.7 points per game, said Bryant emphasized the importance of sacrifice as a team leader and athlete. The 25-year-old said that advice has helped him become a durable star point guard for the Suns. He’s second on the team in both minutes played with 34.4 per game and starts with 67.

“Kobe told me there are no steps skipped in achieving greatness at the highest level,” Booker said. “In terms of dieting and working out, it’s just about sacrifice. You have to sacrifice things you want.”

Booker also said he admires the career longevity of his teammate and 36-year-old NBA veteran Chris Paul, who follows a vegan diet. Booker said that at some point later in his career he would consider switching to a vegan diet himself.

Booker said he also cut sugary sports drinks out of his diet and now only drinks water and coconut water. He also founded his own coconut water brand, Coco5.

“Coconut water has checked off so many boxes for me when it comes to meeting performance goals. The taste is not only great, but it’s incredible to be able to replenish with that many electrolytes,” Booker said.

