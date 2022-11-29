‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve – The Hamden Journal

Broadway’s long-running The Phantom of the Opera, which has enjoyed a big box office upswing since announcing in September that it would close in February, won’t be making its exit quite so soon. Producer Cameron Mackintosh has given the show an eight-week extension, with a new closing date of April 16.

Phantom‘s box office revitalization began quickly after the original closing announcement, with weekly grosses consistently rising from less than $900,000 pre-announcement to nearly $1.8 million for the week ending Nov. 20.

Mackintosh told The New York Times that the “phenomenal response” from ticket-buyers has been so strong that “We’ve sold out virtually everything that we have on sale.”

“For most of last year, we were losing every week,” Mackintosh said in the interview. “There comes a point when you become theatrical wallpaper. People took it for granted that it’s going to run forever.” As for whether the show will get a permanent reprieve, Mackintosh said, “We know that one of the reasons that it’s doing [so well] is because this is your last chance to see the great show.”

The producer said there will be no further extensions. The show will end its Broadway run with a benefit performannce on April 14, and a final performance before an audience including alumni and friends of the show.