‘The Pentaverate’ Trailer Shows Mike Myers Playing Eight Different Roles in Netflix Comedy

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pentaverate,” Mike Myers’ new comedy series about a five-man secret society. The trailer comes after Myers joined Instagram last week and began posting cryptic images with fives in them: a five dollar bill, the 5 train in New York City, the five boroughs and a Five Guys storefront.

Ever the chameleon, Myers is taking on eight different roles in the new series. He’ll be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West.

Per Netflix, the description for “The Pentaverate,” which will be told over six 30-minute episodes, asks, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

The series marks Mike Myers’ official return to the screen, big or small, since before the pandemic began. He was most recently seen as Austin Powers and Dr. Strange in archival footage used for “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Before that, he played Ray Foster in 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and hosted 20 episodes of “The Gong Show” on ABC.

“The Pentaverate” is executive produced by Myers, director Tom Kirkby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media and Jason Weinberg. The series debuts on May 5.

Watch the trailer below.

