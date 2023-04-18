The Pentagon confirmed that the first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are already on the battlefield in Ukraine

Some of the M2 Bradley armoured vehicles, which the United States announced in January, have already arrived in Ukraine and are taking part in combat operations.

Source: European Pravda; On Tuesday, this information was confirmed to the publication The War Zone by Pentagon spokesman Charlie Dietz.

“Yes, we can confirm that some of the Bradleys have arrived,” the official said.

This is the first official confirmation by the American side of the arrival of these BMPs in Ukraine. Before that, the first photos of this equipment, which was claimed to be participating in battles in Ukraine, appeared on social media.

On Monday, the official account of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published a picture of some Bradleys.

Dietz did not specify when exactly the Bradley fighting vehicles arrived in Ukraine or how many have already been sent. In total, the USA promised Ukraine 113 vehicles.

The Bradley is an armoured combat vehicle that transports infantry in the combat zone and conducts supporting fire.

As The War Zone notes, the US military has been training Ukrainian personnel to operate and maintain the Bradley fighting vehicle at the German Grafenwöhr training ground in Germany since at least February of this year.

In the same month, a commercial cargo ship with more than 60 vehicles destined for Ukraine arrived in Germany.

