The Penguin Series Adds Rhenzy Feliz in a Lead Role

With The Penguin series set to begin filming soon, the show is gaining a new addition. Deadline is reporting that Rhenzy Feliz has joined the cast of The Penguin. Details about his character are under wraps. However, the report states that Feliz has been cast in a leading role.

Feliz may be best known for his role of Alex Wilder in Marvel’s Runaways, a series about six teenagers who unite to take down their super villain parents. After Runaways ended, Feliz voiced Camilo Madrigal in the Academy Award-winning animated feature Encanto. Additionally, Feliz’s other credits include roles in The Tender Bar, Teen Wolf, American Horror Story, and The Same Storm.

With his appearance in The Penguin, Feliz joins a rare group of actors who have had roles in Marvel and DC projects. Idris Elba, J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, Randall Park, and Zachary Levi are all examples of actors who have worked in both superhero universes.

Feliz joins a cast that includes Colin Farrell reprising his role Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin, and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of deceased mob boss, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). The series is believed to pick up shortly after the events of The Batman and will serve as a bridge between the first film and The Batman Part II.

Lauren LeFranc, a producer on Hemlock Grove and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is the showrunner of The Penguin. Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will executive produce, and Mare of Eastown’s Craig Zobel will direct the first three episodes. The Penguin will fall under the DC Elseworlds banner, which covers stories that exist outside the unified DC Universe.

The Penguin will begin filming later this month.

Who do you think Feliz will play in The Penguin? Share your theories in the comment section below!

