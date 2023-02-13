‘The Penguin’ – Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell – The Hamden Journal

Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, House Of Sand And Fog) and Deirdre O’Connell (Outer Range, Dana H on Broadway) have been added to the HBO Max original series The Penguin (working title), from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios. They join previously cast Colin Farrell, who plays the title character, Cristin Milioti, who plays female lead Sofia Falcone, and Rhenzy Feliz, who is believed to be playing a teen whom The Penguin befriends and makes his driver.

The eight-episode drama continues the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Reeves; Dylan Clark; Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Production on the limited series begins this month in New York.

Kelly is repped by Liebman Entertainment, WME, ID and Schreck, Rose, Dapello. Aghdashloo is repped by CAA, Icon Mann Management and Nancy Seltzer & Associates. O’Connell is repped by Innovative Artists Agency.