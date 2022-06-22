The Patriots are bringing back a fan-favorite uniform, and fans are obsessed

Yup, Pat Patriot is making a comeback.

The New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that they’re going to bring back the all-red uniforms with the Pat Patriot logo on the helmet. If you ask us, this jersey-helmet combination is the prettiest one in the team’s history. It’s unclear when the Patriots will actually wear the jerseys. But it certainly seems like they’re going to be a part of the team’s rotation at some point during the 2022 season. We’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, Twitter was buzzing over the team’s announcement video, which includes a Delorean, famously used in “Back To the Future.” Here’s a look at the awesome video.

Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter.

