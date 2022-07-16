‘The Patient’, Hulu Thriller Starring Steve Carell, Releases Trailer – The Hamden Journal

A therapist, Alan Strauss, is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

That’s the premise behind The Patient, a 10-episode limited series debuting Aug. 30 on Hulu. Its official trailer is out today.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) are the team behind the series, serving as cocreators and EPs.

In order to survive, Alan (Steve Carell) must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind (played by Domhnall Gleeson) and stop him from killing again… but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother, “Candace” (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, “Charlie” (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, “Beth” (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, “Ezra” (Andrew Leeds).

Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders, or worse – becomes a target himself.

Fields and Weisberg are writers on The Patient, and Carell serves as an EP along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu, and Chris Long. The series is produced by FX Productions.