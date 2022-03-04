‘The Paris Apartment’ NY Times Best Seller Sells To Sony’s 3000 Pictures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures’ 3000 Pictures has acquired the film adaptation rights to Lucy Foley’s new book, The Paris Apartment, which became an instant No. 1 New York Times best seller after its release by William Morrow, a U.S. imprint of HarperCollins on Feb. 22.

Harper Collins



The Paris Apartment follows aspiring journalist, Ben, who lives in an old apartment block, near the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tower and the bustling banks of the Seine. He’s moved to Paris for a fresh start and isn’t thrilled when his chaotic sister Jess asks if she can crash with him after leaving her job in London. But he didn’t say no, and surely everything looks better from Paris. However, Ben isn’t there when Jess arrives and doesn’t show up the next morning. Jess soon realizes that the block’s inhabitants are the only people that can help, but they are a dysfunctional, eccentric bunch, and not particularly friendly. In The Paris Apartment, the socialite, the nice guy, the party girl, the girl on the verge and the concierge are all suspects as everyone knows something they’re not telling.

Oscar nominees Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures (upcoming Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Emma, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) are producing.

Elizabeth Gabler, Marisa Paiva and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Sony Pictures’ head of Literary in New York, Drew Reed, was instrumental in the deal.

The Paris Apartment has sold in over 40 international territories and recently hit shelves in the UK yesterday.

“I’ve always been inspired by film in my writing so knowing that The Paris Apartment will be coming to the big screen is a dream come true. I’m a huge admirer of Elizabeth Gabler and her work — she has produced many of my favorite films and specifically book-to-film adaptations of recent times, so to be working together is an absolute delight and honor,” said Foley. “I’ve had some wonderful creative talks with 3000 Pictures and Blueprint Pictures and I’m so excited by their vision for the film. I know they’ll stay faithful to the essence of the book while giving it a dynamic new life on screen. I can’t wait for readers to see the world of The Paris Apartment and its characters brought to life!”

Foley’s first crime novel, The Hunting Party, was a Sunday Times best seller. Her second crime novel, The Guest List, from 2020 sold over a million copies. That novel was a No. 1 Sunday Times best seller, a New York Times best seller, a Reese’s Book Club pick and has been sold in 30 territories around the world.

The deal was brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Cathryn Summerhayes of the Curtis Brown Group.