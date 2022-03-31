‘The Parenting’ HBO Max Movie Adds Vivian Bang – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Bang, the co-writer and star of the Sundance Film Festival debut White Rabbit, has boarded the New Line ensemble comedy The Parenting for HBO Max.

She joins Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn and Parker Posey in the Craig Johnson directed, Kent Sublette scripted movie.

In the pic, a young couple, Graham and Josh, host a “meet the parents” weekend at a cozy rental house in the country, only to find it is already inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing via their Good Fear Content

Bang played played the role of ‘Jenny’ in Netflix’s hit romcom Always Be My Maybe with Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves and recently appeared on HBO’s comedy series Room 104. She starred in the Warner Bros./TB sitcom Sullivan and Son for three Seasons and as ‘Sun,’ a North Korean building manager turned private detective, opposite Peter Stormare and Keanu Reeves in the Pop TV/Viaplay series Swedish Dicks for two seasons. Feature credits include Yes Man with Jim Carrey, Little Black Book, Henry Fool, and the Oscar-nominated short Our Time Is Up. Bang recurred on ABC’s Better Off Ted and guest starred on numerous TV series including Get Shorty, Famous in Love, A to Z, Numb3rs, Monk, Becker, The Corner, House, How I Met Your Mother and Sex and the City. White Rabbit is available to stream on HBO Max.

A NYU Tisch Graduate, Bang was an original member of New York’s performance troupe Big Art Group and performed internationally with Shelf-Life and Flicker including in Festival d’Automne à Paris, P.S. 122 (NY), The Walker Arts Center (Minneapolis), The Wexner Center (Columbus), Pan Pan Theatre Symposium (Dublin), Fresh Terrain/UT (Austin), The Warhol Museum (Pittsburg), Künstlerhaus Mousonturm (Frankfurt), Kaiitheatre (Brussels) and Sommerszene (Salzburg).

Bang is repped by Framework Entertainment and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.