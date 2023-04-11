The Padres’ big spending explained, Oneil Cruz’s broken ankle & James Outman’s pet rock

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

The MLB season is in full-swing, leading to both fun stories (James Outman’s pet rock) and not fun stories (Oneil Cruz’s broken ankle), but the main topic of this podcast is everyone’s continued confusion over the San Diego Padres spending like a big market team.

The show kicks off with a conversation about artificial intelligence and the pope’s clothes, as many baseball podcasts do, before Hannah and Zach turn their attention to the momentarily-fun Pittsburgh Pirates who are now less fun following Oneil Cruz’s broken ankle.

Hannah and Zach then discuss Cardinals OF Tyler O’Neill getting called out by his manager for not hustling, wondering if that was a good or bad piece of managing and what comes next for the crowded St. Louis outfield.

This week, Hannah came up with a game regarding news stories we were discussing a year ago to see if they were impactful enough for Zach to remember them a year later.

The bulk of the episode centers around the San Diego Padres, who went from 27th in payroll to 3rd and are the talk around baseball. What should their expectations be? How long can they keep this up? Will it change how other small and mid-market teams think of their own spending? And why don’t billionaires spend more money on fun things?

We close the episode by skipping over the “dong bong” and talking about Dodgers rookie OF James Outman and his pet rock, Rocka.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts