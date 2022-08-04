The Outlander Prequel Series Blood of My Blood Is a Go at Starz

We see more kilts in our future.

Starz announced Aug. 4 that they’ve green-lit the Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood, which will chronicle the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The writers are already hard at work on the show, with Matthew B. Roberts serving as showrunner and executive producer. Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore are also executive producing.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz, said in a statement. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Author Diana Gabaldon, whose book series inspired the show, will be involved in the project as a consulting producer, meaning the prequel may offer spoilers to her upcoming book on Jamie’s parents.

In February, Diana confirmed she’s working on yet another installment to the Outlander franchise—potentially its conclusion. “This novel may be the last book in my series of major novels focusing on the story of Jamie and Claire,” she teased on her website. “It will take me a few years to write this book and do the research for it.”

Diana added, “I have a few other ideas for projects after Book X is off to the publisher, including a prequel featuring Jamie’s parents and a book about Master Raymond. Stay tuned!”

Meanwhile, the cast of Outlander is filming season seven, which will have 16 episodes, in Scotland. The official Outlander Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set on June 1, the official World Outlander Day. In the video, Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire, promised fans, “We’re going to have a mega-sized season for you to come back to, so get through this next drought-lander.”

The first six seasons of Outlander are streaming now on Starz.

