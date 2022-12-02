‘The outflows have basically stopped.’ Credit Suisse chairman says stock-price volatility to end after capital increase is completed

“The outflows basically have stopped. What we saw is two or three weeks in October, voom, and since then a flattening out. They have started gradually coming back, particularly in Switzerland.”

That’s Axel Lehmann, the chairman of Credit Suisse, talking to Bloomberg Television, in an interview that aired Friday. The company’s stock price has continued to plumb new record lows as it raises 4 billion francs and sets off on a new strategic plan.

shares on Friday rose 4% in Zurich, but the stock has lost two-thirds of its value this year, and skidded 39% in just the last three months.